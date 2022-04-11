MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials will soon provide an update on water levels and flows out of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board has confirmed that it will host two virtual public meetings in mid-April to review winter and early spring conditions and shared updated forecasts for the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River basin.

Meetings will provide essential information to the public on water levels and flows, operational decisions by the Board and accept public comments regarding current water levels in their communities.

These meetings are being scheduled. are following the opening of the Montreal-Lake Ontario section of the St. Lawrence Seaway on March 22, 2022, which put Plan 2014 L Limit Rules into effect.

L Limit rules specifically define maximum Lake Ontario outflows and ensure safe operating conditions. This includes adequate water levels and safe currents for commercial navigations and other vessels in the upper portion of the St. Lawrence River.

But the Board stated that depending on conditions in the lower St. Lawrence River this spring, outflows from Lake Ontario may be adjusted in accordance with Plan 2014 F Limit. The F Limit focuses on balancing flooding and erosion impacts in the lower St. Lawrence River in consideration of the water levels of Lake Ontario and the upper St. Lawrence River.

The Board added that conditions of the Ottawa River basin will continue to be closely monitored. As of early April, water levels and flows along the main stem of the Ottawa River were stable and near average.

The first meeting will be hosted by the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board and will be in English on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second meeting will be in French and be hosted on April 20 from 12 p.m.

The meetings will be held on GoToWebinar. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Preregistration is required.