GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although some of the youngest St. Lawrence County fairgoers were unable to ride some attractions, all were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bringing these vaccines to the annual fair was the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department and Community Health Center of the North Country.

According to the Health Center, because pediatric COVID-19 vaccination rates remain lower than hoped, the organization is pushing parents to get their children vaccinated before the upcoming school year.

“The biggest reason to push right now is that for a lot of [children], they will be heading back into the school environment,” Director of Communications, Government Relations, and Marketing Ray Babowicz said. “If you can get the opportunity to get them vaccinated and make them as safe as possible before heading into a more congregate, crowded environment, why not take advantage of it.”

Vaccinations were available to the public beginning at noon on August 3 until the close of the fair. One mother from Parishville was first in line to get her two and four-year-olds vaccinated after talking to her pediatrician.

“I was thinking about going back to school,” Natalie Wendig explained. “My oldest will be heading into school and my second oldest will also be heading into school. So they’ll be bringing home extra germs. Just try to keep the littlest safe.”

“I thought it would be good to get vaccinated now,” Wendig added.

Babowicz added that although there is currently not a COVID-19 spike in the North Country, vaccinations should still be a priority for the entire community.

“Regardless of whether there’s a currently a variant or not, come on out, get your shot and be as safe as possible,” Babowicz encouraged. “Just as you do every year, hopefully with your flu shot.”

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are available on a daily basis for all age groups throughout St. Lawrence County. There will also be a public vaccination clinic at the end of August.

More information on COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be found on the St. Lawrence County Public Health and Community Health Center of the North Country websites.