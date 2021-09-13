Officials reducing Lake Ontario outflows to assist with fall boat hauls

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As water levels continue to fall on Lake Ontario and its connecting rivers, outflows will soon be reduced to assist with fall boat hauls.

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced on Friday that it will temporarily reduce outflows from Lake Ontario to increase water levels on Lake St. Lawrence during the second weekend of October. According to the board, this will allow marinas and shoreline dock owners to remove recreational boats more easily.

“Decreasing the outflow through the dam will cause water levels immediately upstream on Lake St. Lawrence to rise. However, there will be a temporary decline in water levels downstream of approximately 3.9 inches to 5.9 inches at Lake St. Louis and Montreal”, International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board United States Co-Chair Steve Durrett said in a press release. “The Board will continue to monitor weather forecasts, water supply conditions, and refine this strategy as necessary in the coming weeks. The Board has been operating under regulation plan flow since July 17.”

Outflows will be reduced at the Moses-Saunders Dam for a 72-hours period. This effort will begin at noon on October 8 and last through noon on October 11. The current forecast expects Lake Ontario outflows to be reduced by 8800 cfs, which will reach a target water level of 239.83 feet on Lake St. Lawrence at Long Sault Dam during the Columbus Day, Canadian Thanksgiving holiday weekend in October.

Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows, including graphics and photos, are available on the Board’s website.