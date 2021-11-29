Officials seeking input from boaters on St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario water levels

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Officials are seeking input from local boaters on changing water levels on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board has issued surveys for recreational boaters regarding fall water levels and end-of-season boat hauls.

According to the Board, there are approximately 700 marinas and boat club slips on Lake St. Lawrence. In recent years, recreational boaters on the St. Lawrence River and adjacent rivers and lakes have experienced high and low water levels, making it difficult for boat removal in the fall.

These surveys are being issued after the Board temporarily reduced outflows from Lake Ontario in October to increase water. When this minor deviation was issued, it was intended to provide marinas and shoreline docks owners with assistance to remove recreational boats more easily on Lake St. Lawrence.

The survey is specifically seeking input on the reduced outflows from Lake Ontario from October 8 through October 11. The Board is asking where people access the water to remove boats, when and how boats are removed and whether recreational boaters took advantage of the reduced outflows.

Input gained from the survey will assist in future decisions when considering minor deviation strategies to improve conditions.

Two surveys will be available, including one for boaters and one for marina and yacht club owners. Both will remain open through December 17, 2021.