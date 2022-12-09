More than 150 pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents (CBP)

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent drug bust led officials to seize over 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County, according to a press release from U.S. Border Patrol and Protection.

On December 2, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in Evans Mills and was assisted by Border Patrol agents.

During the stop, deputies used a K9 to investigate the vehicle and the K9 alerted for narcotics, according to CBP. Upon further investigation, CBP said that six duffle bags were discovered in the bed of the pickup truck which contained vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

CBP said that the packaged marijuana was determined to have an approximate street value of over $300,000.

The male suspect was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

The identity of the suspect was not released by officials.