OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Ogdensburg is accepting applications for fire chief according to a post on the city’s official website.

The salary for this position is up to $109,997 annually DOQ and the position is 35 hours per week.

Civil Service applications are available in the City Clerk’s Office or at www.ogdensburg.org. Completed applications must be submitted to City Clerk Cathy Jock, 330 Ford Street, Room #4, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

The position is available until filled, applications will be reviewed weekly. This is a provisional appointment. The successful applicant will need to take a civil service examination and score within the top three interested candidates in order to be permanently appointed.

Interested applicants can click here to review the minimum qualifications and the full job posting.