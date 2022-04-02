OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg is looking for individuals who are interested in lifeguarding.

According to the city, they are looking for lifeguards who live in Ogdensburg, are 16-years-old or older, are Red Cross certified, and CPR certified. The city stated that CPR classes can be provided through the city if needed.

However, if Ogdenbsurg lifeguards are not available the city will consider employing lifeguards living outside the city but within the Enlarged Ogdensburg City School District.

Life Guards will receive $15 an hour and Head Guards will receive $16 an hour. Those interested in applying can receive an application at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall.

Applications must include copies of lifeguard certifications and ID as well as proof of college for the fall of 2022 semester, if applicable. Completed applications and supporting documentation should be returned to the Office of the City Clerk located at 330 Ford Street in Ogdensburg before May 6.