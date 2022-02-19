OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg is accepting applications for a part-time employment opportunity.

According to the City’s website, they are looking for applications to fill a Police Matron position. The job is filled by a woman in a municipal police department who is put in charge of women and children that are detained.

The position is being offered as a part-time, call-in position at the Ogdensburg Police Department. Anyone interested in filling the position should contact Police Chief Mark Kearns at 315-393-1555.