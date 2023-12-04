OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Ogdensburg International Airport will get $18 million for a massive improvement project.

The goal is to transform the Ogdensburg International Airport into a regional transportation hub that will attract new travelers to the area and fuel economic growth throughout the north country.

The project, which was awarded $18 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, will expand the check-in, ticketing and baggage drop off areas; construct a new canopy over the curbside drop-off/pick-up area, install new passenger information display systems and make other improvements to enhance the passenger experience and create a state-of-the-art gateway for the entire region.

We’re very excited about the investment in our Airport. OGS has grown in scope, capacity, and importance internationally – this is great news for Canadian and New York travelers alike. State senator Mark Walczyk

Constructed in 1980, the Ogdensburg International Airport’s terminal handled as many as 26,921 enplanements a year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but the facility lacks adequate space to comfortably handle the current passenger flow or accommodate the expected levels of growth in the coming years. The project, which has a total estimated cost of $21.5 million and is expected to create 195 jobs, will provide a comprehensive renovation of the terminal building to create a multi-purpose facility that better serves passengers and air carriers, and attracts new visitors and businesses to the region. Improvements include:

Expansion of lobby for check-in, ticketing, and baggage drop

Additional restrooms

Expansion of the screening, concession and baggage claim areas

Upgraded security doors and sprinklers

Upgraded WiFi for passenger benefit

New sanitation and water fill stations

Upgraded disinfection treatment within the HVAC system

An extended entrance canopy with an elongated curbside drop-off/pick-up area

An outdoor courtyard with tables, chairs, and planters

Solar panels and electrical passenger vehicle/equipment charging stations

The Ogdensburg International Airport was one of nine upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul last year with conceptual renderings. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.