Ogdensburg and Thousand Islands School Districts receive funding from Smart Schools Bond Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Smart Schools Bond Act will provide technology upgrades for schools across New York State through newly approved funding.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 30 that 148 Smart Schools Investment Plans have been approved and will total in $94 million in funding. The approved plans aim at improving school security and technology upgrades.

North Country districts that submitted investment plans and were granted funding included:

Ogdensburg City School District: $839,899

Thousand Island Central School District: $421,603

The plans approved today were submitted by 131 school districts and five special education schools.

Overall funding totaled in $52.2 million for classroom technology, $13.7 million for school connectivity, $24.9 million for high-tech security and $2 million for pre-kindergarten classrooms.

The Smart Schools Bond Act, allows school districts to invest in technology such as computer servers, interactive whiteboards, tablets, desktop and laptop computers, and high-speed broadband and wireless connectivity.

“As the ongoing public health crisis has shown, now more than ever we must do everything possible to help schools modernize their infrastructure,” Governor Cuomo said. “With this funding, we are helping schools navigate the pandemic while expanding opportunities and providing students with the skills and technology they need to succeed in the 21st century economy.”

