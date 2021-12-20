OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg Pride and Beautification Commission annual “Deck the Halls!” contest ended on December 7.

The contest encouraged residents to decorate and light up their homes, businesses, and churches to celebrate the holiday season. Judges ranked the homes for Best Traditional, Beat Whimsical, Best Religious, and Best Business on December 11 and December 12.

A driving guide to view the holiday lighting displays is as follows, City Marina, Frederic Remington Art Museum, 300 Washington Street, Hosmer’s Marina, 54 River Street, St. Johns Church, 503 Caroline Street, 808 Congress Street, 423 Washington Street, 5802 St. Highway 812, 623 Hamilton Street, 618 Morris Street, 410 Wadhams Street, 728 Paterson Street, 991 County Route 4 Moreland Road, 311 Kiah Street, Richardson Road, 823 Caroline Street, 806 Congress Street and 507 Irvin Street.

The holiday lighting contest winners were announced on December 15 by the Ogdensburg Pride and Beautification Commission. Commission President Mary Ann Narenkivicius said choosing winners wasn’t an easy decision.

“All of the homes were very festive and decorated beautifully,” Narenkivicius said. “It was very difficult to pick just a few winners.”

However, the commission was able to make a final decision. The winners of the contest are listed below.

Traditional: 1st place – Tom and Brittanie Kelso, 423 Washington Street

Whimsical: 1st place – Paul Haley, Richardson Rd

Traditional 2nd place – Matt and Stephanie Erwin, 618 Morris Street

Whimsical 2nd place – Michael Miller, 823 Caroline Street

Commercial: 1st place – Hosmer’s Marina, 54 East River Street

Religious: 1st place – St. John’s Episcopal Church, 503 Caroline Street.