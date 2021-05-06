Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority awarded for increasing shipments during 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has been named one of the recipients of the 2020 season “Pacesetter Awards.”

Winners of the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award were announced by The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation on Thursday. Eight United States Ports in seaway system were recognized for registering increases in international cargo tonnages shipped through their port during the 2020 navigation season.

“Great Lakes ports and the St. Lawrence Seaway showcase the critical role that ports play in the

global supply chain while providing jobs and economic growth here at home,” said U.S.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “That is why we must continue to invest in America’s

ports. Through the American Jobs Plan, President Biden is calling for a $17 billion investment to

improve our nation’s ports and waterways.”

Alongside the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, additional winners of the 2020 Pacesetter Award include:

The Port of Buffalo, New York,

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, Indiana,

The Conneaut Port Authority, Ohio,

The Lorain Port and Finance Authority, Ohio,

The Port of Milwaukee, Wisconsin,

The Port of Monroe, Michigan

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, Ohio

“Congratulations to the eight Great Lakes ports being recognized as Pacesetter Award recipients

for their achievements during the 2020 Seaway navigation season,” said GLS Deputy

Administrator Craig H. Middlebrook. “The sustained level of high performance is a testament to

the hard work of the dedicated men and women throughout our Great Lakes port community.”

The Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award was first established in 1992 and recognizes the achievements of U.S. Ports.

The winners of the 2020 awards were announced on May 6, 2021.