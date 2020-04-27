Ogdensburg Chamber postpones May events, urges community to shop local

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Ogdensburg Chamber is postponing May events due to the coronavirus epidemic and social distancing guidelines.
The following events are being postponed:
- Business and Career Expo – May 6
- Tastes of the North Country – May 16
- City Wide Garage Sales – May 22, 23 & 24
The Chamber will reschedule the events later in the year and is reminding everyone to follow social distancing guidelines, including wearing a mask in public and washing hands frequently.
The Chamber is urging members of the community to support local businesses when possible by ordering food for take-out, delivery or curbside pickup, shopping online at local retailers’ websites and buying local gift cards that can be used at a later date.
“It is very important for all of the North Country to remember to support our local businesses – local business who support our community,” the Chamber stated in a release.
