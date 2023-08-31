OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year, who will be honored at the annual dinner on Friday, November 3.

The event will be held at the GranView Restaurant on 6765 State Route 37 in Ogdensburg. Nominations must be received by Friday, October 13th to be considered for the award.

The chamber is also accepting nominations for the Business Improvement Award and the Outstanding Community Service Award.

All award winners will be honored at the chamber dinner. Call the Chamber Office at 315-393-3620 or mail your nominations to the Ogdensburg Chamber at 318 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY or via email at chamber@gisco.net.