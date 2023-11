OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – Santa’s mailbox will is at City Hall in Ogdensburg and will be taking letters from kids for the next week.

The mailbox was put at City Hall on Saturday, November 18 and will be taking letters until Sunday, December 10.

Anyone that writes a letter is asked to include a return address so they can get a response.

Here is Santa’s letter to the children of Ogdensburg.