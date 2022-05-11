OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will remain in office through the end of the year.

This was announced by Jellie on May 10 as he said he will remain in his position as City Manager through the end of 2022.

“Taking into consideration all the challenges facing the City of Ogdensburg during the year 2022, my family and I have decided that I will remain in the position of City Manager through the end of the year,” Jellie said in a press release. “I am committed to continuing the very precise goals and objectives that were given to me by members of the Majority City Council that are designed solely to do what is right and best for the entire city.”

Jellie said that he plans to submit his written resignation to the Ogdensburg City Mayor and Council with a new effective date prior to the next City Council Meeting on May 23, 2022.

This announcement was made following the settlement of two lawsuits involving Ogdensburg City Mayor Jeffrey Skelly.