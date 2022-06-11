OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg announced that the city pool will be offering swim lessons, pool parties, and early bird swims this summer.

According to the city, there will be testing days taking place at 10 a.m. on July 8 and July 9 for free. Participants will then be placed in groups based on their needs and swimming goals. Swim lessons will officially begin on July 12 at the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool and take place from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

From then on swim lessons will take place four times a week between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings until August 12. The lessons will last up to 30 minutes with up to eight children per group.

The four-week program costs $30 for the first child and $25 for each additional child registered. More information on the lessons or those interested in registering can do so here or contact Recreation Director, Mackenzie Cole at mcole@ogdensburg.org, or 315-393-1980.

Additionally, the municipal pool will be open for Early Bird Swims on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, beginning July 5. The swims will be held from 6:15 a.m. until 7:15 a.m. and will last until August 10. Individual day passes are $3 each or a season pass is $35. Season passes can be purchased in advance by contacting the Recreation Director at 315-393-1980 and day passes can be purchased on-site.

Pool parties are also being offered to residents through the Recreation Department. The parties will be available to book from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and Sundays beginning July 2 and will end on August 14. The two-hour span will allow participants to swim before public swimming opens at noon on the weekends. The cost of attending is $50 an hour.

More information can be found on the City of Ogdensburg website.