Ogdensburg City School District encouraging youth to donate at upcoming blood drives

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg City School District is working to celebrate National Volunteer Blood Month by encouraging youth to donate.

Odensburg issued a district-wide announcement to inform community members of three upcoming blood drives in the community.

“Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, from accident victims to children battling cancer to mothers giving birth. Healthy volunteer donors are the key to helping save lives,” stated Ogdensburg Administration.

To encourage youth ages 16 to 24 to donate through April 30, donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, as well as entered to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additionally, if donating April 1 thorough April 15, donors will be automatically entered to win a trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Upcoming blood drives in Ogdensburg are as follows:

Thursday, April 15, 2021 Ogdensburg Presbyterian Church 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16, 2021 Ogdensburg Voluteer Rescue Squad 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, 2021 Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 11:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.



To register for an appointment, visit the Red Cross website.