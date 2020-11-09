Ogdensburg City School District switches to remote instruction through end of Thanksgiving Break following COVID-19 spike

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg City School District is providing an update following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall announced on Sunday that the District switched to remote instruction for all students. This was following the confirmation of an additional case of COVID-19 by St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health.

Superintendent Kendall stated that the District plans to remain fully remote until after the Thanksgiving Recess and will return to their hybrid model on November 30, 2020.

Additionally, all buildings will be closed through November 11 to conduct deep cleaning. District staff are set to deliver remote instruction from their individual classrooms from November 12 through November 24.

Currently, three COVID-19 cases have been reported within the Ogdensburg City School District.

