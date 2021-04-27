Ogdensburg City School District to reopen for full in-person instruction

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg City School District is currently preparing to bring its students back for full in-person instruction.

This change is scheduled to begin the first week of May and follows the District observing a hybrid-remote instruction model for the 2020-2021 school year due to COVID-19.

According to Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin Kendall, this is following updated guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which changed social distancing guidelines inside the classroom.

“The health and safety of our students, staff and community is the primary concern of the Ogdensburg City School District,” stated Kendall. “Our district has been working closely with the New York State Department of Health, the St. Lawrence County Department of Health as well as, reviewing guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control regarding the safest way to provide in-person learning to our students.”

To support this transition to in-person learning, the OCSD listed guidelines that all students will be required to follow. This includes:

Continue to wear a mask during the school day, except when eating or drinking

Practice physical distancing and frequent handwashing

Refrain from bringing personal belongings to school

Remain at home if displaying COVID-19 symptoms

Additionally, the district confirmed that it will continue to enforce a no-visitor policy at all school sites. The district stated that this “is an effort to limit the exposure to potential infections.”

Any parent or guardian who also wishes to keep their student fully-remote will also be permitted to do so under this updated instruction model.

The Ogdensburg City School District will reopen for full in-person instruction on Monday, May 3, 2021. This will follow a fully-remote day on Friday, April 30, 2021.