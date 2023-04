OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg City School District track will soon be open to the public.

Beginning May 1st, the track at the Ogdensburg Free Academy will be open at no cost for public use, according to OCSD officials.

Public hours for the track are listed below:

Monday- Friday: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

School leaders confirmed that these hours will be extended during the summer when schools are not in session.