Ogdensburg City Schools switch to remote learning through holiday break

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg City School District has made changes to instruction following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ogdensburg Superintendent Kevin Kendall announced to the community on December 15 that the District switched to remote learning due to a staff member at John F. Kennedy Elementary School testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Kendall, all District schools will remain fully remote until school resumes after the holiday break; on January 4, 2021.

Superintendent Kendall also shared that St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health is currently working to perform contact tragic. Kendall stated that he expects some school staff and students to be put under quarantine.

As of December 16, 18 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Ogdensburg City School District.

