OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg is working to fix a “significant” pay gap among employee groups.

According to a press release on the City of Ogdensburg’s website, by a unanimous vote, City Council agreed to begin closing a pay disparity gap between employee workgroups.

City officials said that in some cases, the difference in pay reached 44%. The same employees facing this gap also were said to have contributed 14% more to healthcare.

Below is a chart released by the City comparing the pay gaps and healthcare contributions paid by different employee workgroups in Ogdensburg until the resolution was passed.

In response to the resolution passed by City Council, Ogdensburg Mayor Skelly released the statement included below.

“The days of leaving many of the hardest working employees lagging behind in pay and paying more for healthcare ceases today and while it will take several years to close the unfair differences in pay and healthcare contributions, I will push for additional gap-closing measures in the 2023 and 2024 budgets,” Skelly said. “Previous City Councilors, including the current members of the minority council, failed to address this injustice to some of the city’s most valued employees; let no City Council ever fail in this regard again.”

The Ogdensburg City Manager is now set to present findings and recommendations to City Council that will begin the process in equalizing amounts paid for healthcare.