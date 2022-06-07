OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg’s Comptroller’s office is adjusting its hours due to staffing shortages.

According to the city, the office will be closed to the public on Mondays and Fridays starting June 13. The new hours will remain in effect until further notice is provided by the city.

Payments can instead be sent by mail or placed in the drop box located on the Caroline Street side of City Hall. The drop box can be found just left of the handicap entrance and is labeled “Envelope Depository”. The Comptroller’s office can be reached over the phone at 315-393-1860.