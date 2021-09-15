Ogdensburg considering 3 locations for future skate park

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new skate park is being proposed in the City of Ogdensburg.

During an Ogdensburg City Council meeting on September 13, council members announced that they are considering three areas for a new skate park.

This includes three locations in Ogdensburg’s Marina District, three locations in downtown Ogdensburg and one possible location in Greenbelt.

Although all are being considered by the City Council, the public is asked to submit their input. City residents are asked to complete a survey regarding this future skatepark.

The survey can be completed online.