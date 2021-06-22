Ogdensburg COVID-19 vaccination clinic to hand out free Stewart’s Shop ice cream

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get vaccinated and earn a sweet treat!

St. Lawrence County Public Health is set to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday. Attendees who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and also a free ice cream from Stewart’s Shop.

The drive-thru clinic will only administer the vaccine to individuals 18 years of age or older.

Appointments for the clinic can be made, but are not required.

The vaccination clinic will be held at the Ogdensburg Free Academy Golden Dome on Wednesday, June 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.