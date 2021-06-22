Ogdensburg COVID-19 vaccination clinic to hand out free Stewart’s Shop ice cream

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get vaccinated and earn a sweet treat!
St. Lawrence County Public Health is set to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday. Attendees who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and also a free ice cream from Stewart’s Shop.
The drive-thru clinic will only administer the vaccine to individuals 18 years of age or older.
Appointments for the clinic can be made, but are not required.
The vaccination clinic will be held at the Ogdensburg Free Academy Golden Dome on Wednesday, June 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.