OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The city of Ogdensburg is notifying residents that the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool will not be opening on June 28 as planned.

According to the city, the delay is due to mechanical problems. However, the city staff is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Updates on the pool opening will be posted on the City’s website and recreation Facebook page. Anyone with additional questions or concerns should contact the Recreation Director, Mackenzie Cole at 315-393-1980.