OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — DMV customers in Ogdensburg will have to wait to have their transactions processed.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that the Ogdensburg DMV located in St. Lawrence County is currently unable to process transactions for customers.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, May 17. Updates will be announced as information is confirmed.

All other DMV offices in St. Lawrence County remain able to process transactions.