Ogdensburg enacts strengthened COVID-19 protocols through December

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Strengthened COVID-19 protocols have been reinstated in the City of Ogdensburg.

On Monday, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie released a memorandum, announcing new COVID-19 restrictions and mandates for municipal facilities. According to Jellie, this is due to a recent increase in COVID cases in the region. St. Lawrence County currently is an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus.

Specifically, all City of Ogdensburg municipal offices will now be closed to the public on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s. City Offices will be open on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s.

Jellie stated that for requests that cannot be handled electronically, or through postal services, common carrier or drop boxes, the City will scheduled controlled entry appointments. Additionally, family, friends and off-duty employees will not be permitted in city facilities for non-official visits.

While in any municipal facility, all employees and visitors will be required to wear a mask when six foot social distancing cannot be maintained. Face masks will be provided to all employees.

The City has also begin following new guidelines in these facilities for individuals identified as a Person at Risk. A person at risk is described as an individual who has either been diagnosed with, or had close contact with COVID-19, have been directed to self-quarantine, isolate or self-monitor for COVID-19, has traveled internationally in the previous 14 days or has flu-like symptoms.

Employees who identify as as person at risk will be required to stay home, notify a work supervisor, contact a medical provider or pubic health provider to receive instructions and provide a medical excuse. Visitors who identify as a person at risk will be required to notify the City Manager or Facility Department Head and to leave the building. If these visitors decline to leave the building, the Police Department may be contacted.

Jellie added that in the event that a COVID-19 case has been confirmed in a municipal facility, all employees will be informed, a contact tracing form will be prepared, management personnel will review records of municipal locations contacted and municipal employees within these contact areas shall be notified immediately about the diagnosis and the contact.

These protocols took effect on August 23 and will remain in effect through December 31, 2021, or if rescinded by the Ogdensburg City Manager.