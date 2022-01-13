OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise the City of Ogdensburg is implementing COVID access restrictions starting January 13.

According to the city, the goal of the protocol is to maintain precautions to protect the health and safety of all city employees and the public. The protocol will be enforced in all municipal facilities and will remain in effect until rescinded by the City Manager, according to the memorandum.

As a result of the protocol, all of the city’s municipal offices will be closed to the public on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until further notice, and city offices will only be open on Tuesday and Thursday. However, residents are asked to only go to the offices for business that cannot be accomplished online, over the phone, or by other means.

Additionally, all city employees and visitors will be required to wear a mask when at least six feet of distance cannot be maintained. The city will also be following strict policies regarding those who come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, or if they themselves test positive.

The policies will include notifying those who have been in contact with a positive coronavirus case, and isolation and quarantine measures in coordination with the Department of Public Safety and CDC standards. The full coronavirus protocol for Ogdensburg can be found here.