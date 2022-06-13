WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family from Ogdensburg is celebrating their son Robin’s first birthday after he spent over 100 days in Samaritan Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit last year.

According to Samaritan, their level two NICU is where the staff cares for babies delivered at 32 weeks and older who need care before they can go home. The unit has 24-hour neonatology coverage and features 12 private rooms, monitoring equipment, and a family room for parents to spend the night.

Robin Compo was born prematurely under extreme circumstances in April of 2021. He lived in three NICUs at the beginning of his life, including Samaritan’s unit for over 100 days under the supervision of our NICU nurses and Dr. Karl Komar before going home on July 18 of 2021. Robin’s mother, Erin Fennessy expressed her gratitude to Samaritan and its staff for helping the family through the difficult time.

“We were so nervous about his transfer from Crouse, but our son was at Samaritan Medical Center for almost two months, and we know we made the right choice,” Fennessy said. “Not only was he closer to us, but he had an amazing team of nurses, and we can’t forget Dr. Komar, taking care of him. Every single nurse there is amazing and attentive, caring and compassionate. We feel like we have a whole second family in the NICU. Our son had been taken care of so well and it makes this whole experience better knowing what kind of care he received.”

On June 13, the family shared photos from Robin’s first birthday. According to Samaritan, Robin now weighs 21.5 pounds and can say words like mama, baba, daddy, and more. Erin Campo explained what it feels like to think back to Robin’s time in the NICU.

“I often look back at his photos in the NICU, and it’s like a totally different baby. He’s so intelligent, and we are very blessed to have this little spitfire. I still always look back on all the kindness and compassion my little family got from everyone there, and I remain forever grateful”, Fennessy said.

More information about Samaritan Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Robin can be found on the hospital’s website.