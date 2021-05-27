Ogdensburg Free Academy Key Club honored as top student service organization

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A club at the Ogdensburg Free Academy has received statewide recognition.

The Ogdensburg Free Academy Key Club was recognized as one of New York State’s top student service organizations at the 73rd Annual Leadership Training Conference held virtually during the second to last weekend of May.

Amongst nearly 300 clubs statewide, the Ogdensburg Key Club was awarded a Distinguished Award for its “comprehensive student service program.”

“When a lot of the other 300 clubs across the state shut down because of the Covid, our Ogdensburg student leaders rose to the challenge to make our club one of the top clubs in New York State,” said said Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club Advisor James E. Reagen.

Additionally at the leadership conference, Ogdensburg Key Club Officers were recognized for their work and efforts.

This included the club’s Outgoing President Sloan Ryan, who was honored as a Distinguished President for “outstanding leadership of the student organization.”

“Sloan was honored for the way she stepped up during the pandemic and kept the Ogdensburg club functioning with a combination of social distancing, zoom meetings and events that kept student safety in mind,” said Advisor Reagen. “At a time when a lot of student and adult organizations were knocked out by COVID-19 fears, Sloan worked to find innovative ways to reduce student isolation, keep her fellow students involved and Key Club relevant despite the worst health crisis in the past century.”

Recognized as a Distinguished Secretary was Cadence Payne for helping the student officers and board of directors during the pandemic.

“Cadence was honored for her hard work and dedication,” said OFA Key Club Faculty Advisor Ruth Anne Barkley. “She worked behind the scenes to help pull everyone together and make this year a success. We were very happy to see her efforts and Sloan’s recognized by our state organization.”

Club Treasurer Rheana Cameron also received the Early Bird Dues Award.

The Ogdensburg club was also honored with a First Place for Kiwanis Family Relations for its extensive service program with the Ogdensburg Kiwanis Club and the Ogdensburg Builders Club.