Ogdensburg Free Academy switches to remote instruction following COVID-19 quarantines

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg City School District has announced a temporary shift to instruction.

Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall announced on Sunday that the Ogdensburg Free Academy has temporarily shifted to remote instruction. This switch is following the confirmation of a COVID-19 case among staff members.

However, both John F. Kennedy Elementary and Madill Elementary Schools continue to remain open for regular hybrid instruction.

According to Superintendent Kendall, a high number of school staff and students were identified as contacts in the contact tracing process, leading to the shift in instruction.

Ogdensburg Free Academy will follow remote instruction on January 25 and January 26. The school plans to resume in-person instruction on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

As of January 22, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most updated for the Ogdensburg City School District.