OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) 2023 grant awardees were announced including the City of Ogdensburg on Thursday, November 2.

The city’s application requesting $250,000 to fund two new officers for three years was selected for funding. The application of this grant was a collaborative effort between the city’s police department and The Seaway Valley Prevention Council.

This award will provide critical funding to hire new law enforcement officers to ensure that we maintain our force numbers as we look ahead to plan for upcoming retirements and rebuilding the department to service our residents. Interim Ogdensburg City Manager, Andrea Smith

The COPS mission is to advance community policing nationwide, by supporting state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies as they carry out their vital public safety missions. Ogdensburg’s COPS grant will contribute to the mission of the COPS Office and the greater goal of reducing crime and building trust between law enforcement and communities served.