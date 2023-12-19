OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Ogdensburg has been awarded up to $651,000 through the New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) grant towards the reconstruction of E. David Street.

The award follows the completion of a Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) completed with funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The PER was accepted by Council in January 2023 and was the basis of the successful WIIA grant application this past August.

East David has been identified as a problem area due to aging, failing infrastructure. The entirety of the project is slated to cost around $4.5 million.