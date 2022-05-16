OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The city of Ogdensburg will be honoring Veterans by hanging “Hometown Hero” banners on city streets.

The banners were created by Ogdensburg’s Pride and Beautification Commission in order to recognize and honor residents who have served or are serving in the United States Armed Services. The banners are hung in the month of May and are left on display until Veterans Day in November. The 48 banners will be on display the length of Ford Street, including the Ford Street Extension.

Those interested in purchasing a banner to honor someone they know for 2023 are encouraged to contact Barb Barlow at 315-854-1106 or Mary Ann Narenkivicius at 315-322-2700 for details or an application. More information can be found on the city’s website.