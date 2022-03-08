(UPDATE) — City of Ogdensburg Officials have confirmed that the fire at Riverview Towers has been extinguished.

The status of all residents is now available to family members at the Dobisky Center.

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fire remains ongoing at a high-rise apartment building in the City of Ogdensburg.

According to the Ogdensburg City Police Department around 10:32 a.m. on March 8, a fire was reported at Riverview Towers located at 232 Washington Street in Ogdensburg.

As of 1:30 p.m., crews were still on the scene and the fire remained ongoing. Additional details have yet to be confirmed.

Victims are now being treated at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

The Hospital asked those not in need of emergency medical assistance to avoid the hospital campus and surrounding areas as it assists victims and their families.

Residents and family members of Riverview Towers have been asked to congregate at the Dobisky Center located at 100 Riverside Avenue. Food, water and information will be made available at this location.

Family members of the victims receiving treatment at Claxton-Hepburn have been directed to call 315-393-3600.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide updates as information is made available.