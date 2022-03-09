(UPDATE) — Ogdensburg Police confirmed on March 9 that the individual who was flown out in critical condition has been stabilized.

The investigation of the fire remains ongoing.

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg City officials have confirmed more details regarding a high-rise apartment building fire that took place on March 8.

According to Ogdensburg Fire Department Chief Stephen Jellie, a fire broke out at the Riverview Towers located at 232 Washington Street in Ogdensburg mid-morning and crews were dispatched at 10:39 a.m.

Mutual aid on the scene was provided by Ogdensburg EMTs, Canton Fire and Rescue, the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire, the Lisbon Fire Department, Morristown Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Redford Falls Fire Department and five EMS departments.

Although Jellie said the fire was completely extinguished within an hour, several individuals were sent to the hospital due to the size of the building.

As of March 8, Riverview Towers, which houses 100 residents was at 85% occupancy. However, at the time of the fire, approximately 70 to 75 individuals were in the building.

Jellie confirmed that eight residents inside the original area where the fire broke out were taken to the hospital and one individual remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The seven others included one firefighter who sustained minor injuries.

All eight were first treated on the scene and then transported to Claxton- Hepburn Medical Center for additional treatment.

Following the fire, the building was condemned for residency by the Ogdensburg House Authority. All residents have either been placed in temporary housing in St. Lawrence County or are being housed by relatives.

Ogdensburg Housing Authority is currently searching for a new location in St. Lawrence County similar to Riverview Towers to house all displaced individuals.

City Officials, along with OHA and local partners are set to meet on March 10 to determine what can be salvaged from Riverview, but Jellie said he expects the building to eventually be fully recovered in anywhere from two to four months.

As of March 9, the cause of the fire had yet to be determined, however, officials do not believe it to be linked to any criminal or suspicious activity.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates on the Ogdensburg Riverview Towers fire as information is made available.