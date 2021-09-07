Ogdensburg hosting all public meetings virtually due to COVID-19

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg has increased its restrictions due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the region.

On Tuesday, Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly announced that the City has ceased all public attendance at meetings. According to Mayor Skelly, this is following legislation passed by Governor Kathy Hochul, allowing for all public meetings to be virtual without in-person attendance due to COVID-19.

“The risk of spreading the disease within the city far outweighs the benefits of public attendance given that the city has excellent two-way communication in place to conduct meetings,” Mayor Skelly said in a press release.

Additionally, the City of Ogdensburg has limited its hours of operation for its staff offices. Offices will now be closed to the public on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s. Staff offices will be available on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, by appointment only.

Those with pressing matters are asked to call applicable offices, and appointments can be made by calling the following numbers:

City Clerk: 3315-393-3540

City Comptroller: 315-393-1860

Code Enforcement: 315-393-1953

Recreation: 315-393-1980

Assessment: 315-393-4030

Planning: 315-393-7150

Engineering: 315-393-7900

Department of Public Works: 315-393-2300

All new restrictions in the City of Ogdensburg are effective immediately.