Ogdensburg hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics Thursday for eligible individuals

How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Ogdensburg on Thursday for eligible individuals.

St. Lawrence County Public Health announced Wednesday that several clinics will take place throughout the day on March 4, specifically for those 65 years of age or older, individuals with

a developmental disability, comorbidity, or another underlying health condition and a third clinic for priority group 1b essential workers.

All three clinics will take place at the OFA Golden Dome in Ogdensburg, New York. The specific times and qualifications for each eligibility group are listed below.

Priority Group 1B: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Proof of eligibility: Showing your driver’s license or equivalent Completing the NYS Vaccine Form Providing proof of employment, which may include:

a. An employee ID card or badge,

b. A letter from an employer or affiliated organization,

c. A pay stub,

d. Display proof of work via an application (e.g. Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, FoodFetched, etc.)



Individuals with a Developmental Disability, Comorbidity, or another Underlying Health Condition: 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Proof of eligibility: Showing a form of ID or equivalent for your date of birth and Completing the NYS Vaccine Form



Individuals 65+ years

Proof of eligibility: Showing proof of NYS residency: NYS driver’s license; statement from landlord; mortgage records; or equivalent Showing proof of age: NYS driver’s license; birth certificate; consulate ID; US passport; or

equivalent Completing the NYS Vaccine Form



For all clinics, individuals must register on the St, Lawrence County webite and complete a attestation of eligibility form on the New York State website.

Individuals also must be available for the second dose of the vaccine on April 1, 2021.