Ogdensburg hosting free rabies vaccination clinic for North Country pets

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A free rabies vaccination clinic is coming to St. Lawrence County.

The City of Ogdensburg has announced that a free rabies clinic will be held at the Town and Country Vet Clinic on October 13. Appointments are available for North Country pets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, patients will be asked to park in designated parking spots, remain in their vehicles until approached by a staff member. A volunteer and staff member will approach each car to verify name, pets name and appointment time.

Pets will also be required to be on a leash or in a pet carrier and individuals must wear a mask at all times. Once registered, patients will be instructed on the next states for getting each pet vaccinated. Individuals are also encouraged to sanitize leashes or carriers after leaving the clinic.

Pre-registration is required for this clinic and will be limited to the first 200 registered participants. Registration can be completed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website and will open one week prior to the clinic date.

Although this clinic is free, donations will be accepted.