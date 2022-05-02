OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg has confirmed a cutoff date for American Rescue Plan funding.

According to Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie, applications for Phase Three of Ogdensburg’s Community Support Program must be submitted by Friday, May 6.

This program will provide assistance to individual households in Ogdensburg through American Rescue Plan Act funding. Ogdensburg currently has $260,000 allotted through this ARPA for individual households.

Jellie said that the cutoff date was established due to positive responses submitted to Phase Three of the program.

Additionally, City officials are planning to urge St. Lawrence County to match the allotted $260,000 for this program.

Completed applications and required documentation can be delivered to Deputy Clerk Brittanie Kelso, 330 Ford Street, Room #4, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 by mail, in person or delivered to the City Hall drop box just left of the handicap ramp on Caroline Street.

A review of all complete application packets will begin on May 9. Applications will continue to be accepted after May 6, but will only be reviewed if additional funds become available.

Applications are available on Ogdensburg’s website or can be picked up at City Hall.