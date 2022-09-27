OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg residents are being directed to boil their water.

On September 21, City Officials issues a new boil water advisory for certain areas in Ogdensburg. This affects the following locations:

Academy Place

400 Block of Canton Street

900 Block of Elizabeth Street

500-600 Block of E South Street

900 Block of Franklin Street

500 Block of Jersey Avenue

The advisory was issued following a water valve installation at the intersection of Jersey Avenue and Franklin Street where there was little to no water pressure. Officials said when the water main lost pressure, it increased the potential presence of untreated water and harmful microbes in residential water sources.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

However, officials said that crews are working to install and repair the two main valves. After work is completed and water service is restored, bacteriological samples will be collected to confirm that the water is safe to drink.

Residents will be informed when it is again safe to drink.