OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A boil water advisory has been issued for several residential blocks in Ogdensburg.

On February 20, City of Ogdensburg officials issued a boil water advisory for the 200 block of Williams Street and the 500 to 600 blocks of Lisbon Street.

According to City Officials, this was issued due to a water break in the 200 block of Williams Street where there was little or no water pressure. When water mains lose pressure, there is an increased chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter drinking water sources.

Experts warn that harmful microbes in drinking water can cause health issues, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea or headaches. This can pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

To avoid these risks, residents on the affected blocks should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Residents can also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

While the boil water advisory remains active, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

Ogdensburg is currently working to repair the water main break. Officials confirmed that once it is fixed and water service is restored, bacteriological samples will be collected to confirm that the water is safe. This is expected to take two to three days.

ABC50 will provide updates on the boil water advisory as more information is made available.