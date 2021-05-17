Ogdensburg Library Bookstore to reopen June 2

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Calling all bookworms!

The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library has announced that its bookstore will open on June 2, 2021.

This bookstore was installed by the Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library within the Library’s basement. Proceeds from the store directly benefits the Ogdensburg Public Library.

“The Mission of the Library Friends Bookstore is to share our love of reading while supporting our library,” stated store organizers. “The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library are committed to working hard to assist the library in offering services to our community!”

Starting June 2, the book store will be open on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

At this time, the store will be running on a cash-only basis.

The reopening event is set to begin at 4 p.m. and all patrons are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines when visiting both the library and store.