OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The boil water advisory for part of the City of Ogdensburg has been lifted.

The advisory, that was put into effect on Monday, September 11, was for the 200 block of Williams Street, as well as the 500 to 700 blocks of Lisbon Street. The 200 block of Dearborn Street also fell under the advisory.

A lack of water pressure from a vale replacement at the intersection of Dearborn and Lisbon streets caused the advisory. The lack of water pressure increased the chance of untreated water and harmful microbes entering the system.