OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested in connection to a stolen license plates investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police.
Police said they observed a red 2011 Jeep with possible stolen license plates while patrolling on New York Avenue in the City of Ogdensburg during the early morning hours of January 2. A registration search showed the license plates were stolen, according to police.
Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as 19-year-old Elliot Roberts. Roberts was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to police. Roberts was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date in January.
NYSP said Roberts was also issued vehicle and traffic violations, including:
- equipment violation-broken glass;
- unlicensed operator;
- operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate;
- unregistered motor vehicle; and
- operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Roberts was issued tickets to appear in the City of Ogdensburg Court for those charges later in January.