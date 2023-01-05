OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested in connection to a stolen license plates investigation, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police said they observed a red 2011 Jeep with possible stolen license plates while patrolling on New York Avenue in the City of Ogdensburg during the early morning hours of January 2. A registration search showed the license plates were stolen, according to police.

Authorities identified the driver of the vehicle as 19-year-old Elliot Roberts. Roberts was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to police. Roberts was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date in January.

NYSP said Roberts was also issued vehicle and traffic violations, including:

equipment violation-broken glass;

unlicensed operator;

operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate;

unregistered motor vehicle; and

operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Roberts was issued tickets to appear in the City of Ogdensburg Court for those charges later in January.