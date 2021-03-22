Ogdensburg man arrested after attempted trespass at Lisbon chiropractor’s office

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident on Sunday morning.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Julian S. McLean, 33, of Ogdensburg after he attempted to trespass as the Upstate Family Health Care building in Lisbon, New York.

According to the NYSP investigation, Troopers responded to the building at approximately 7:24 a.m. on March 22. McLean was kicking at the door of the chiropractor’s office.

Police also confirmed that McLean was also found in possession of several tools as well as a smoking device containing a controlled substance.

McLean was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh degree, Criminal Possession of Burglar Tools and Attempted Criminal Trespass in the Third degree. He was released with tickets returnable to Lisbon Town Court.