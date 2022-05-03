POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg has been arrested on drug charges.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 51-year-old Bobby J. Lafave of Ogdensburg was arrested on May 2 following a traffic stop on US Highway 11 in the Town of Potsdam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, during the course of the traffic stop, Laface was found to be in possession of a small quantity of Methamphetamine and a number of pills without a prescription. These pills were identified by investigators as a controlled substance.

Subsequently, Lafave was arrested on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, an A Misdemeanor; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, a Misdemeanor; and Traffic Law violations.

Lafave was issued tickets and is set to appear in the Town of Potsdam Court at a later date,