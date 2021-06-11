Ogdensburg man arrested following warrant for an assault

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested this week in St. Lawrence County following the issuance of a warrant.

On June 10, New York State Police in Canton arrested Jebadiah J. Brenno, 38, of Ogdensburg following the issuance of a warrant for an assault that took place on December 24, 2020.

According to State Police, Brenno was charged with Assault in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.

Brenno was arraigned virtually and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail due to the felony charges and previous felony convictions.

Additionally, Brenno is scheduled to reappear in Oswegatchie Town Court at a later date.